SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department responded to a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin district on Sunday night, the department confirmed. Officers with the SFPD Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Ellis and Hyde streets at around 11 p.m. Sunday night to investigate a Shot Spotter activation.

Video of the incident posted by the X account Tenderloin Tube shows the apparent shooter walking almost casually at the corner of Ellis and Hyde before pulling out a handgun and firing several rounds, seemingly in reaction to something off camera. In another angle, bystanders can be seen scrambling for cover.

At the scene, officers conducted a thorough investigation and located discharged cartridges. No victims were located. No arrests were made.

Police offered no details on possible suspects or motive.