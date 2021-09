SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested a suspect connected to a shooting last year.

The suspect, who’s name has not been released, allegedly shot a 51-year-old man on Ellis Street and Jones Street at 12:37 a.m. on October 14, 2020.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested near Leavenworth Street and Golden Gate Avenue and charged with attempted murder. Bail was set to $1 million.