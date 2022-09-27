SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s Tuesday night football at Levi’s Stadium — but it won’t involve the Niners or any American football team for that matter.

The world calls it football; we call it soccer.

The Mexican Men’s National Soccer Team will be facing the Columbian National Soccer Team at 7 p.m. tonight, and the match is expected to bring 69,000 fans to the stadium.

Traffic will pick up as early as 1:30 this afternoon as the parking lot opens then.

Expect lots of cars to be on 101, 237, 880 and the Lawrence expressway.

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation if they can.

And for those who aren’t going to the match, the reason you might have heavy traffic on a Tuesday is because the world’s most popular sport by a mile is coming to town.