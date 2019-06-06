Tensions rising in Sausalito as February mudslide cleanup at standstill

SAUSALITO (KRON) -- It was a Valentine's Day disaster that wiped out two homes and left a woman trapped inside injured.

Now nearly four months later the wreckage is still here, blocking off Crescent Avenue in Sausalito.

You can still even see one of the cars crushed in the mudslide peeking thru the debris pile.

The interim public works director apologized to the public at a city council meeting last week for the lack of progress, saying that they need to wade through a lot of bureaucratic red tape in order to make sure FEMA and the state pay back most of the money the city is going to have to shell out to clean this all up.

“We're looking at over $1 million of cost in this and it's really important that we do get reimbursed,” the director said. “We need to cross all our “t’s” and dot our “i's” to make sure that happens.”

While some wildlife have gotten used to this mess, the people living here are fed up.

Nina Meister's home is at the bottom of the slide, which the disabled woman says is stressing her out and making her feel worse.

“It's very traumatizing,” she said. “There's a water leak, they can't get to the water main until the motor is removed, there's no place to park, all the neighbors hate each other, everybody's yelling about parking -- a lot of first world problems here.”

The lack of parking is also a problem for parents dropping of their kids at a nearby nursery school.

A mother of three KRON4 spoke to didn't think much of the city's excuses.

“It's ridiculous,” she said. “They can get their documents fixed while they fix the home in the street because this is insane and it's impacting people.”

This week the city has opened up the project to bidding. The city council is expected to award the contract by the middle of next month.

The city is estimating that the cleanup of this debris should begin in late July and last about a month.

