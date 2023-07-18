SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A loud explosion could be heard in Downtown San Francisco just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The cause of the explosion appeared to be a tent fire at Front Street and Green Street.

A tent set up right outside @kron4news station exploded in flames minutes ago. From our newsroom we heard half a dozen loud “pops” as more explosions ignited from the tent. It does not appear that anyone was inside the tent. @SFPD is at the scene pic.twitter.com/UzYEj54eO6 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) July 19, 2023

Police responded to the fire swiftly, followed by fire units. After the first large explosion, several other pops could be heard.

The tent was burned to the ground. Firefighters raked through the ashes.

KRON4 is awaiting a response from officials regarding what caused the fire.

