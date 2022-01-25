Tentative agreement reached on more COVID safety measures in Oakland schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Another tentative agreement on COVID safety measures between the Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association was reached on Monday night.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this is the 10th Memorandum of Understanding between the union and district.

The agreements main points were:

COVID testing availability

Availability of high quality masks

Covered spaces for nutrition breaks

All students and staff will be provided with weekly COVID testing — If there is a limited supply, the tests will be prioritized to those who have been exposed to the virus.

The district is also working to expand the regional testing hub during evening hours when there is an increased rate of positive cases.

Before returning from spring break, testing will be provided to all students and staff. For those showing symptoms, PCR testing will be available.

Each school site will also be given covered eating spaces, with tables and umbrellas, in order for students to eat their lunches outside.

In addition, large assemblies will now be held outdoors. For inside spaces, windows will be open if possible and proper air ventilation will be provided.

KN95 masks will continue to be available for all students and staff.

The union is expected to vote on the tentative agreement in the coming days. From there, the Board of Education will need to ratify it.