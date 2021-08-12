Tentative agreement reached to keep SF schools open safely for school year

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Bryant Elementary School kindergarten teacher Chris Johnson sets up his classroom on April 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to gradually return students back to classrooms next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A tentative agreement has been reached on the health and safety standards for the San Francisco Unified School District through July 2022.

These standards are intended to keep schools safely open for full in-person instruction.

The SFUSD and teachers’ unions worked together to come up with an agreement that meets the requirements of public health guidelines and make sure that staff that is not fully vaccinated will need to keep 6-feet from others.

The health and safety guidelines include:

All students and adults must wear a mask or face covering that covers their nose, mouth and chin at all times.

Students and staff must frequently wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, which will be provided.

Doors and windows will remain open to mazimize outdoor air ventilation when health and safety allow.

Staff will clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, like door handles, desks, countertops, phones, keyboards, etc.

You can find a full list of health and safety guidelines on the SFUSD website.

All school district staff will be required to get fully vaccinated as of September 7. If not fully vaccinated, staff will need to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Testing kits will be offered at each school or work site. Testing will be provided to staff for free and during paid time.

Students will also be provided free testing at more than 20 mobile locations in the district.

“SFUSD encourages students who are not fully vaccinated to get COVID-19 tested at least once per week.”

Students who are eligible are encouraged to get the vaccine.

“We have committed to putting into place the highest safety standards and protocols at every campus to welcome our students back for the 2021-22 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said. “I’m grateful to our labor partners for their work in ensuring we can continue to support students where we know they learn and thrive best — in school.”