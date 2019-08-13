Terminated Oakland police officers sue city

OAKLAND (KRON) – The five Oakland police officers who were fired following the shooting of a homeless man are now suing the city and its police commission.

The five officers were involved in the shooting of Joshua Pawlik.

He was lying on the ground between two homes at the time.

Officers say he ignored their commands and when he sat up, they opened fire on him.

Pawlik was found with a gun nearby.

Six separate investigators already cleared the officers.

The lawsuit claims the police commission ignored the facts and fired the officers.

Attorneys say the decision violates the city charter and municipal code.

