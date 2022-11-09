OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A veteran prosecutor emerged in the polls as the top vote-getter in the race for Alameda County District Attorney with 100 percent of precincts reported by the election’s office on Wednesday.

Alameda County Chief Deputy District Attorney Terry Wiley is leading over progressive civil rights attorney Pamela Price by more than 5,000 votes.

Wiley has won 51.68 percent of votes — 77,397 — and Price has won 48.32 percent — 72,354. A winner has yet to be declared because mail-in ballots are still being counted by elections officials.

The county’s three-term district attorney, Nancy O’Malley, did not seek re-election.

Wiley ran on platform of tackling crime “from every direction.” He was endorsed by O’Malley; Attorney General Rob Bonta, California’s highest-ranking law enforcement official; a high-profile civil rights attorney, John Burris; and the Alameda County Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.

Price ran on a platform that criticized the current District Attorney’s Office.

“We have seen too many examples of failures in our criminal justice system in Alameda County — – just look at those 47 deputies who failed their psych evaluation and should have never been on the job in the first place,” Price told davisvanguard.org.

“I can’t say this enough, public safety requires public trust. As DA, our transition team will vet how these particular deputies affected any pending or past cases, and whether they were implicated in any injuries or deaths that took place at Santa Rita Jail,” Price said.

As leader of the District Attorney’s Office Felony Trial Team of prosecutors, Wiley had a 93% conviction rate. He also led the Juvenile Division, where he addressed ethnic disparities of juveniles in custody and worked with the probation department to cut incarceration rates.

Wiley said his top priorities include cracking down on repeat offenders to improve public safety.

“I’ve spent 30 years fighting violent crime,” Wiley said. “Less than 2,000 people commit the majority of violent crimes in our county. I’ll start there, but that is just the beginning. We need to tackle crime from every direction, including job training, drug treatment, and mental health care. We need to keep kids out of system with better schools.”