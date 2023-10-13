SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three vehicles, including a Tesla, were damaged after a fire broke out on a San Francisco sidewalk Friday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to KRON4. The fire department received a call about the fire at 21 Brady St. around 8:30 a.m.

The fire was presumed to have been started by a homeless person, according to SFFD. However, the official cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The homeless person residing on that sidewalk is known to the community, officials said. He was not present when firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

A photo (see above) from the Citizen App shows the fire damage done to a parked Model 3 Tesla. A homeless person’s belongings were also present at the time of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.