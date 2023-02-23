A Tesla was involved in a solo vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 23 at De Anza Boulevard (San Mateo Police Department).

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla crashed into a Chinese restaurant on Thursday, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) announced on social media. The car was involved in a solo vehicle collision that damaged the front of Little Hunan Restaurant on De Anza Boulevard.

Photos of the incident (below) from SMPD show damage to the Tesla and the front of the restaurant. The crash resulted in glass in front of the business to shatter.

Nobody was seriously injured from the incident, according to SMPD. Police say the crash happened after the driver was distracted.

Little Hunan is located at 120 De Anza Boulevard. No other information was immediately available.