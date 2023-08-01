The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(KRON) — A Tesla crash is under investigation after authorities say a 13-year-old was driving the vehicle without her parents’ permission early Tuesday morning, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. near the 700 block of King Street. Officers were called to the scene for a “major” collision, and when they arrived, they found a badly damaged Tesla.

The Tesla crashed into a utility pole in the area, police said. Three minors were found at the scene of the crash. They were out of the Tesla and walking around, and police said they appeared to only have minor injuries.

Officers learned that a 13-year-old girl had taken a joy ride in her parents’ Tesla without permission, police said. Police believe the minor lost control of the vehicle after hitting a dip in the road. The Tesla crashed into three parked cars, a utility pole and a street sign before it came to a stop.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The police contacted the minors’ parents about the crash. At this time, police do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in driver losing control.

Pacific Gas and Electric company also responded to the area to check the status of the utility pole. At this time, no one was reported losing power from the crash.

Anyone who has more information on the incident is asked to contact SRPD Officer Ashley Odetto.