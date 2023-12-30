(KRON) — A Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in San Mateo County, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. in the area of Highway 35 and Page Mill Road, just north of Skyline Ridge Open Space Reserve.

The Cybertruck crashed into a 2009 Toyota Corolla, which was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Woodside. It is unknown if he was injured.

The Tesla was traveling north while the Toyota was going south at the time of the crash, CHP said. The weather at the time of the crash was “cloudy and wet.”

A preliminary CHP investigation determined the Toyota was traveling at an unknown speed when it hit a dirt embankment on the right shoulder. The Toyota reentered the roadway, crossed the double yellow lines and entered the northbound lane where it then crashed into the Tesla.

The driver of the Cybertruck, a 32-year-old man from San Francisco, suffered a minor injury, according to CHP. He declined to be taken to the hospital. There were two other passengers inside the Tesla, but it is unknown if they suffered any injuries.

Photos from Reddit show the Cybertruck’s airbags were deployed and that the Toyotal sustained significantly more damage after the crash.

CHP said it does not appear that the Tesla Cybertruck was operating in self-driving mode. The Tesla Cybertruck was released in the United States last month.