Tesla driver arrested after driving wrong-way from San Francisco to Oakland on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man has been arrested after driving the wrong way of the entire span of the Bay Bridge early Monday.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m.
Officers received calls about a Tesla Model 3 sedan driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.
CHP says the driver went through the toll plaza and onto northbound I-880.
A spike strip was used to stop the driver around Fifth Avenue in Oakland.
The driver is in custody.
CHP is investigating what prompted the wrong-way driving.
No other details were immediately available.
Latest News Headlines:
- Officers vow to take care of fallen corporal’s family, so dozens came to watch his son’s first football game
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Streaming services win big at Emmys
- Tom Brady addresses ‘difficult’ situation with Antonio Brown
- Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: What to do when you’re stranded after your tour company collapses