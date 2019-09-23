Tesla driver arrested after driving wrong-way from San Francisco to Oakland on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man has been arrested after driving the wrong way of the entire span of the Bay Bridge early Monday.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers received calls about a Tesla Model 3 sedan driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

CHP says the driver went through the toll plaza and onto northbound I-880.

A spike strip was used to stop the driver around Fifth Avenue in Oakland.

The driver is in custody.

CHP is investigating what prompted the wrong-way driving.

No other details were immediately available.

