Tesla drops lawsuit against Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Tesla has dropped a federal lawsuit against Alameda County, according to CNN.
The lawsuit came after Tesla accused the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont.
Alameda County reviewed Tesla’s safety plans and granted permission to resume.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk disregarded the order and has put factory employees back to work.
Tesla’s Fremont factory employs about 10,000 workers and can make approximately 40,000 cars each year.
