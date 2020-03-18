Tesla factory could be shut under California health order

Live Now
FREMONT, Calif. (AP) – The Tesla factory that employs thousands of people could be forced to close after Alameda County declared it a “nonessential business” under the county’s shelter-in-place order.

The Fremont plant employs 10,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area, where seven counties have ordered nearly 7 million residents to shelter in place for three weeks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Businesses that can remain open include pharmacies, banks and supermarkets _ but not electric car manufacturing.

Elon Musk had told employees Monday that the plant would be open.

Messages seeking comment from Tesla weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

