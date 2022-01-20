Tesla factory employee in Fremont dies after working on power train line

FILE – This Tuesday, May 12, 2020, file photo shows the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif. Some Tesla workers and labor activists say the company is threatening to fire employees who haven’t returned to the company’s California factory since it reopened because they’re afraid of catching the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla factory worker in Fremont died Wednesday after working on the power train line, according to an email from state officials.

The worker was identified as 47-year-old Rodrigo Villanueva from Tracy, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

Villanueva was a production associate who collapsed while working on the power train line then later died.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is working to gather more information and determine whether to conduct a workplace inspection.

This is a developing story as more details are being gathered. Check back for updates.