Snapshot of the traffic conditions after a 3-vehicle crash Wednesday night on US-101 in San Francisco (Caltrans).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A three-vehicle collision Wednesday night has caused a traffic jam on Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the cars involved in the crash is a Tesla, which flipped over on its roof in the middle lanes of the highway around 7:32 p.m.

The other car involved in the crash was a gray Ford Fusion. The driver of that car was unable to start the vehicle, CHP said. The third car in the crash was not identified.

As of 8:10 p.m., the collision is currently affecting southbound lanes 3, 4, and 5. A photo from Caltrans’ traffic cam can be viewed above.

The crash happened in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to coordinates of the incident’s location provided by CHP. It happened near 25th Street and Kansas Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.