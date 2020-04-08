Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Tesla furloughs staff, slashes salaries

Bay Area

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Tesla is among the businesses feeling the pinch from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees with the electric car company are being told to expect cuts in pay and furloughs.

They’re expected to go into effect Monday.

Those with the director and vice president-type positions will see their salaries slashed by 20 to 30%.

All the others will see a 10% dip in pay.

That’s according to an in-house email that was obtained by CNN Business.

Tesla hopes to have things return to normal sometime next month “barring any significant changes.”

Other automakers also affected financially by the coronavirus crisis include Fiat, Chrysler, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News