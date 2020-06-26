Tesla gave workers OK to stay home over coronavirus risk, then fired them: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his workers in a March email that they could stay home if working during the coronavirus pandemic made them uncomfortable.

But now, two workers say they were fired after doing just that, the Washington Post reports.

According to the Post, those two workers were served termination notices in June after choosing not to come to work as Musk illegally opened the factory amid Alameda County’s shelter-in-place orders.

The two workers, identified by the Post as Carlos Gabriel and Jessica Naro, said Tesla’s human resources department cited their inability to reach them when they did not show up for work.

However, they also believe the move is connected to speaking out about working conditions in May in a separate Post report.

Musk’s apparent bending of the rules came as he and Tesla squared off with Alameda County leaders on when to reopen the factory.

Musk eventually filed a lawsuit in federal court against Alameda County, which was later dropped.

Just a few days after reopening, multiple employees reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Musk has yet to comment on the report.

