Tesla involved in fatal San Francisco crash was not on Autopilot: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police say a Tesla that fatally hit a Clovis man and injured his wife over the weekend was not on Autopilot.

SFPD says a preliminary investigation indicates the “Autopilot Driver Assist Feature” on the Tesla involved in the July 21 crash was not in operation.

Investigators are currently preparing search warrants and working with Tesla to obtain documentary evidence as the investigation continues.

Officials said investigators also removed a data storage device from the Tesla involved.

Information obtained from that device will be analyzed to help determine the actions and events leading up to the fatal crash.

21-year-old Kelsey Cambridge of Vallejo was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light.

SFPD says she ran a red light and was speeding near Taylor and O’Farrell Streets when she was broadsided by another car.

That’s when she hit a couple in the crosswalk, killing 39-year-old Benjamin Dean and seriously injuring his wife, Kelly Dean.

The couple was celebrating their third wedding anniversary with a trip to San Francisco.

Latest News Headlines: