Tesla thieves caught on camera in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A smash-and-grab car break-in was caught on camera in Fairfield.

The owner of the Tesla gives credit to the car’s built-in camera system that recorded the crime and helped lead police to at least one of the burglars.

Apparently, the suspects did not know they would be recorded if they broke into the car.

The video was clear enough to capture the license plate on the SUV the burglars were driving.

Police identified one of the suspects as 24-year-old Alvin Lovett.

Police say these smash and grabs are fairly common, and that in-car cameras in any car could be the difference in tracking down a thief and getting your stuff back.

