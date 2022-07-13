SAN MATEO (KRON) – This is the biggest round of layoffs for tesla since 2017

Why?

Because Elon musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

His “bad feeling” translates to awful feelings for 229 Tesla employees out of the company’s San Mateo office as Tesla will permanently shutdown the office.

The workers worked on its auto-assistant system.

Some employees will be able to have the option to work in Buffalo, New York at Tesla office there.

Others will have to look for another job elsewhere.