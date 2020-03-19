Tesla to temporarily suspend production at Fremont factory

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Tesla announced Thursday they will temporarily suspend production at their Fremont factory.

This comes days after Bay Area counties were ordered to shelter at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All nonessential businesses closed Tuesday to prevent the spread of the virus, but Tesla, who employs 10,000 people, continued to operate.

On Wednesday, Alameda County declared the company a nonessential business under the county’s shelter-in-place order.

After meeting with local, state, and federal officials, Tesla said they will suspend production from end of day March 23, which will allow an orderly shutdown.

The company says basic operations will continue in order to support their vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure.

Tesla’s New York factory will also temporarily suspend production, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains.

Latest on the coronavirus outbreak: