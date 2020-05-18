Tesla’s Fremont plant fully reopens for production

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Tesla is in full operation Monday with the green light from Alameda County health officials.

Over the weekend, Tesla and Alameda County reached an agreement allowing California’s last car manufacturing plant to fully reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly defied Alameda County’s health orders by telling his workers to get back to work, despite not being allowed by the county do that at least until the first week of June.

Musk went as far as to dare authorities to arrest him.

While Tesla is back open, not everyone is happy, as some employees say they’re scared for their safety.

California Governor Gavin Newsom claims Tesla did not get special treatment, saying it was a “spirit of compromise” between Alameda County and Tesla that made the reopening possible.

