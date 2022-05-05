SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — On the Peninsula, a new COVID-19 ‘test to treat’ location has opened in San Mateo. The testing site is located on the College of San Mateo’s campus.

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus here will be evaluated and possibly offered the drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be very effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

The medication is meant to be for people over 50 years old, and those who have health issues that could put them at higher risk.

“The people who are eligible for this medicine are people who are at high risk for severe disease,” said Deputy Health Officer for San Mateo County Public Health Curtis Chan. “Particularly over 50 and the risk increases with age or if you have a chronic medical condition such as lung disease, chronic kidney disease, if you are immunosuppressed, or some immune deficiency. Those are the people who benefit the most from this medication.”

San Mateo County has six other testing sites that it hopes to convert to test to treat locations soon. Many pharmacies across the county also offer testing and Paxlovid.

County health officials say that as the number of COVID-19 cases increases, people need to know their options.

“The likelihood that you will be infected is higher,” Chan said. “If you are at risk due to severe disease, talk to your doctor. If you don’t have a doctor, come to a test to treat site — whether it’s a pharmacy or one of these tests to treat sites.

This location at the College of San Mateo offers walk-ins and appointments, which can be made online.