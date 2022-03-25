REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A hearing for Scott Peterson continues.

Peterson attorney’s are trying to prove juror misconduct — paving the way for a retrial in connection to the murder of his wife Lacey Peterson and their unborn child.

The hearing was supposed to last five days, but was extended to nearly a month — giving the defense more time to gather witnesses.

Only one out of the three witnesses expended to take the stand showed up to testify.

The juror accused of misconduct is Richelle Nice.

On Friday, a photo in her home, as well as the arrest of her ex-boyfriend came into question to prove that Nice had it out for Scott Peterson from the start.

While producing and creating the A&E documentary “The Murder of Laci Peterson,” Shareen Anderson says she saw a picture on the wall of Richelle Nice’s home.

In the photo was a little boy with clothing that said “Little Man” — the nickname the juror had given Peterson’s unborn child Connor 16 years ago.

Legal analyst, Steven Clark, says the defense brought the picture into question to try to prove Nice’s bias against Peterson.

“What the Peterson team is trying to do is show that because Miss Nice was pregnant when she was a victim of a crime that she empathized with Laci Peterson, that she didn’t look at this evidence objectively,” Clark said.

Anderson didn’t show up to testify, but the district attorney read her account of the picture from court documents.

Peterson’s defense team clearly struggling to provide witnesses Thursday.

As Anderson’s photographer of the documentary, Heath Orchard also failed to show up to testify.

“When the court gave them an additional month to bring in more witnesses to support their case and those witnesses aren’t there before the court can’t really do anything with that information,” Clark said.

A third witness, who did show up to testify Thursday, was Alfreda Bracksher — a records clerk for the East Palo Alto Police Department.

Peterson’s attorneys questioned Bracksher about a 2001 arrest of Nice’s ex-boyfriend Eddie Whiteside after the two got into a fight.

Jurors are questioned during selection to see if they’ve been a victim of a past crime, but Nice did not mention the arrest of her former boyfriend during jury selection for Peterson’s 2004 trial.

“The defense is trying to say had we known this information when we were selecting a jury we would have never placed Miss Nice on the Jury and that’s the key to this case,” Clark said.

Nice’s former defense attorney, Negad Zaky is expected to take the witness stand.

Nice declined an interview, but she did tell KRON 4 that she feels quote “bashed by the media”