(BCN) — Skeletal remains discovered on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley were identified and the death has been ruled a homicide, university police said Wednesday.

DNA evidence revealed the bones are those of Texas man Steven McCreary and were discovered in a brick storage building on the university’s Clark Kerr campus in January.

McCreary was about 37 years old when he was last known to be alive. He was born Oct. 8, 1972. He was not affiliated with the university and did not have a home in the Bay Area.

Rather he was known to travel around the country by hitchhiking and riding trains. The Alameda County coroner analyzed McCreary’s bones and their condition showed he was killed by someone else.

Police are seeking help from the community to solve the crime.

UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr campus houses students and is used as an event space. It is located about a mile from the university’s core near Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way in Berkeley.

The brick building where McCreary was found is on the edge of the Clark Kerr campus and was built in 1928 for the California School for the Blind.

The building has been unoccupied since 1979 because it is seismically unsafe. UC Berkeley acquired the Clark Kerr campus in 1982.

