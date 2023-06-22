(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a Texas man in connection to a shooting last week, the Oakland Police Department announced in a news release Thursday. Treshawn D’Marion-Lee Bruno-Jackson, 23, is wanted for an attempted homicide on June 15.

Photos of the wanted man were posted by OPD (below).

(Oakland Police Department) (Oakland Police Department)

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the 1600 block of 99th Avenue, according to OPD. The location of the shooting is near Elmhurst United Middle School.

OPD is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Police say if you know the subject or have information about this case, contact 510-238-3426 or the “TIP LINE” at 510-238-7950.