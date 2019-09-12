Live Now
Text-to-911 service coming to Concord

Bay Area

CONCORD (KRON) – In the East Bay, people will soon be able to text 911 to Concord police.

The text-to-911 service will go into effect Monday, Sept. 16.

It will help people are voice or hearing impaired and will also be helpful for people who are unable to speak during an emergency.

The service could also help victims in abductions, home invasions, or domestic assaults.

People who use the text-to-911 service are encouraged to keep the messages brief and concise.

