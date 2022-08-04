SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Club Deluxe, a long-standing music venue and bar located in the Upper-Haight is set to close, according to a letter posted on Facebook from the venue’s owner.

“It is with sadness, and a hint of disbelief that I must let you know Deluxe will be closing,” read the letter posted by musician Cathy Lemons from Deluxe owner Sarah Wilde. “We do not need a GoFundMe. We need the multi-billion-dollar real estate company that owns our building, to allow a fraction of their portfolio to remain occupied by small businesses, artists, the unsigned musician, the carpenter, the waiter, and the single parent.”

Club Deluxe has operated in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in one form or another for over 30 years. For the past seven years or so, it’s been a popular venue for live music with an emphasis on jazz. The venue’s atmosphere is described as “reminiscent of an old time New York City jazz house,” with “red lights,” “the sounds of jazz and people talking,” and patrons “decked out in their best vintage clothing.”

The venue has a longstanding with the vintage scene, hosting DJ and live music nights in years past featuring sounds from the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s.

The venue appears to be the latest in a long line of SF spots closing down due to rising rents and tech dollars squeezing out longstanding local businesses.

“We simply cannot be held to the same leases as multimillion dollar companies,” wrote Wilde. “We do not have the real estate assets to put up as collateral or inflated tech salaries piling up in our accounts.”

“I love San Francisco, but I worry for her soul,” she added.

Wilde said she intends to use the venue’s remaining time to offer a platform for acts that have previously played at the venue to do so one last time.

“Please know, it has been a huge honor for me to run Deluxe these past 7 years. I feel more grateful to all of you, and to my staff than I can express,” Wilde wrote, concluding, “Thank you all for the music!”