‘Thank you so much’: Owners reunited with dog stolen in SF car burglary

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A family pet is back home today after he was stolen in San Francisco on Thursday.

Around 10:15 p.m. on June 10, officers responded to the area of North Point Street near Powell Street following a car burglary.

The owners of the missing dog told authorities that they had left the dog, Leo, in their Lexus sedan.

Owner Jacqueline Zavala Lee she says she’s feeling overwhelmed–but so happy and grateful to now be reunited with her dog Leo.

In video above, you can see Leo reunited with his owners.

Jacqueline says even though he was only taken on Thursday, it feels like it’s been even longer without him.

Police called them today to let them know they believed they found Leo.

The sergeant said someone called after seeing the news and believed they purchased Leo in Oakland.

The sergeant sent a picture and they knew it was him.

The couple says they’re grateful that the people who bought him came forward.

“There are still good people out there. Tt sounds so cliche but the goodness of humanity is still there. The good still outweighs the dark. Just thank you so much… Thank you for bringing him home.”

The dog was just recovered this afternoon and the couple immediately drove from Stockton to pick him up.