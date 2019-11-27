Thanksgiving holiday travel rush swarms Bay Area airports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is in full swing at all Bay Area airports.

But bad weather across the country could impact flyers Wednesday moring.

All travelers are advised to check with individual carriers for current flight status updates.

Here in the Bay Area, a winter storm is pummelling the region with heavy rain and wind, which as of Wednesday morning has not affected flights at SFO or Oakland airports.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect covering the Sierra.

AAA predicts around 1.6 million travelers will be hitting the roads for Thanksgiving travel especially due to lower gas prices.

Today will be the busiest and most congested travel day of the week, in areas including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Houston, all of which could experience more than three times the level of normal traffic.

So pack your patience and plan accordingly!

