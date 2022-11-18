SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Thanksgiving is less than one week away but people are ready to start their vacation early.

Airport officials expect this to be one of the busiest holidays seasons they’ve seen in a while.

It’ll be a busy morning in airports across the country, especially at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

SJC expects to see more than 438,000 passengers over the next 12 days.

At the Oakland International Airport crews expect to see 170,000 people between next Wednesday and Nov. 27.

San Francisco’s busiest days are today and Nov. 27.

To make the process there’s a few things people can do — plan ahead for parking, get here early, check in online and pack smart. Another pro tip: if you download the TSA app you can determine how long you’ll have to wait in line.