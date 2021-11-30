Thanksgiving passenger totals at Oakland International more than double last year’s traffic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport (OAK) is reporting it saw twice as many travelers this Thanksgiving compared to last year, nearly reaching pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels based on reported security checkpoints.

The airport says over 148,000 passengers departed from OAK between November 19 and 28.

The uptick in travelers is over 2.5 times the number of passengers that departed OAK during Thanksgiving 2020, recording 77.5% of pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Courtesy: Oakland International Airport.

OAK is reporting its busiest day of the holiday travel period was on November 24, with nearly 17,300 passengers departing from the airport — followed by November 28, with nearly 17,200 departing passengers.

“While this Thanksgiving was certainly a busy one for Oakland International Airport, careful coordination and cooperation with our airline and security partners resulted in smooth operations at OAK throughout the travel week.” said Bryant L. Francis, Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland.

“We would also like to thank the travelers that chose to fly OAK to see their family and friends for Thanksgiving this year, and we look forward to welcoming more passengers for the December holidays.”