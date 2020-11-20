Thanksgiving travel: Airports emptier as cases surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Holiday travel is significantly down at all Bay Area airports.

The Friday before Thanksgiving usually comes with a frenzy of people shuffling through TSA lines or pumping gas ahead of road trips.

But this year, the Centers for Disease Control has advised Americans to stay home and celebrate with household members or virtually.

At San Francisco International Airport, they expect Thanksgiving holiday travel to be about 25% of what it typically is in previous years. Still, the airport has made sure that their flyers are as safe as possible.

The airport has placed markers on the ground to ensure social distancing, and installed plexiglass at ticket counters. Hand sanitizer pumps are available throughout.

“I feel the airport is doing a good job with hand sanitizers, social distance and being on people about wearing their masks,” said Collette Eaton, a traveler at SFO.

But medical experts are warning that celebrating Thanksgiving in-person with people you don’t live with can lead to a grim Christmas season.

The CDC projects as many as 16,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 from now until December 12 — that’s more than a 50% increase in their previous projection from weeks ago, before cases started exploding again.