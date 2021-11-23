Thanksgiving travel: Police remind drivers, passengers to buckle up

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 101 towards downtown San Francisco on November 27, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Nearly 50 million people are expected to hit the roadways this Thanksgiving holiday season, the highest number since 2005 and a record 31.6 million travelers are expected to take to the skies on U.S. airlines, up 3.7% from last year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re hitting the road this holiday season, don’t forget to buckle up!

The San Mateo Police Department is reminding drivers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to always wear their seat belts.

“Regardless of how far you are going for Thanksgiving, it is important to always wear your seat belt,” Sergeant Craig Collom said. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely and enjoy the holiday. A seat belt is one easy way to ensure that happens.”

42 people died on California roads during the 2019 Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period. Officials say 27 were killed in the California Highway Patrol’s jurisdiction — 11 of them were not wearing a seat belt.

From Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, police in San Mateo will focus on drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt, in addition to children not properly secured in car seats.

The California Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant to fund this program over the holidays.

Drive safe, take it slow, and buckle up!