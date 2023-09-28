(KRON) — Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao told KRON4 Thursday that she does not see former Chief Leronne Armstrong as the candidate for the job, even if he were placed on the shortlist by the police commission.

The commission will hold a public town hall to discuss the matter at Oakland City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

The Q&A below has been edited for brevity.

KRON4: Mayor, it’s no secret the city of Oakland has a serious issue with crime. You inherited quite a problem. Two hundred of your small business owners shut down on Tuesday to demonstrate. Target is leaving. Are you hearing the concerns of your community?

Thao: Absolutely. Equally frustrated here too. My administration, we’re focused on making Oakland safer for residents and businesses. And so we’ve taken a number of steps to bolster public safety. We know that, you know, pre-pandemic we saw a decrease in crime. And then, post-pandemic now we’re seeing crimes that are being committed that are that doesn’t look like crimes that have been committed previously.

The brazenness is different, and so we’re adjusting as well. This month, I’ve just announced the expansion of foot patrol officers and business districts throughout the city. My administration brought this program back earlier this year because it had been discontinued for several years in the past. But we brought it back, and now we’re doubling up on it.

Of course, we also have CHP who is helping us patrol our streets. We know that people are driving in a way where they look like they’ve lost their minds. So, CHP is out there patrolling our streets, making sure the people drive appropriately. Of course, we are working with Visit Oakland on our Activate Oakland grant where we are providing grants to businesses and business districts to really activate the areas and get people to come out. This is in support of our small businesses and in support of keeping Oakland vibrant and safe.

KRON4: Your city is also seeing a huge uptick in auto thefts and burglaries: 10,000 stolen vehicles so far this year, according to police data. What’s driving this and what’s being done?

Thao: You know, just yesterday, one of our ceasefire cases resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals and the recovery of a dozen firearms. Last week, working with the U.S. Marshals as part of the Operation Northstar, OPD apprehended 137 fugitives on crimes here in the city of Oakland. And so we’re not taking this lightly at all. Actually, you know, of course, we know the investigation does take some time, but it is that we are seeing the results again.

You know, just yesterday, one of our ceasefire cases resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals and the recovery of a dozen firearms. Last week, working with the U.S. Marshals as part of the Operation Northstar, OPD apprehended 137 fugitives on crimes here in the city of Oakland. And so we're not taking this lightly at all. Actually, you know, of course, we know the investigation does take some time, but it is that we are seeing the results again.

There have been 10 individuals arrested just this week. Last week, we arrested 137 fugitives and so it does feel as though it is taking some time. But do know that as your mayor, I know that the buck stops with me. And so that is why we are not waiting until we have a permanent police chief or a permanent Department of Violence Prevention chief.

We are actually taking the steps, working inter-agency wide and making sure that we are making the rest and taking the people who are creating trauma and really creating the chaos in the society that they’re brought to justice.

KRON4: I spoke with some Oakland residents recently, and they said, in some ways, it feels like crime has become normalized in Oakland. Would you agree and how much responsibility do you take for that?

Thao: You know, crime should never be normalized in any city. We don’t believe that crimes here, even the shipping, you know, breaking windows, that is not a normal status quo. I do agree that this is not the standard that we want to want to take on. And so this is why we are activated. We are working with the attorney general’s office.

We are moving forward in a way where we are we know the urgency of this moment. We hear the people. Not just that, but the crisis that we’re in and we’re tapping every single agency to come in support. Again, you’ll you’ll start seeing the results of some of this implementation.

We are working with CHP. We are working with the sheriff. Not just that, but we have undercover investigations that are ongoing right now as we speak. You will see that there are going to be people brought to justice. But the standard of how much crime is happening in the city of Oakland, it is not a standard that I'm ever okay with.

KRON4: Do you take any responsibility for the increase in crime?

Thao: Well, you know, prior to the pandemic, we saw a decrease in crime. And then after the pandemic, you know, that we’ve been out of work or semi-auto for the last two years. I mean, we did see an increase in crime. I am the mayor of the city of Oakland, even though I started my job just eight months ago. The buck stops with the mayor’s office, so I take full responsibility and how we move forward and how we can create a better standard for the city of Oakland. Absolutely, we are moving forward with making sure that we are implementing things that we know will work and will save lives. For me, it’s incredibly important that the traumatizing of our constituency and our residents, that that is no longer the case. So the urgency is there. Again, we have already arrested 137 people under Operation Northstar. We’ve arrested and taken off multiple guns just this week and arrested 10 people for those illegal firearms. We’re going and this is just the beginning.

KRON4: Turning to search for the new police chief, have you had any progress updates from your police commission at all?

Thao: So the police commission is responsible for doing the first steps of the process in regards to finding a new police chief. I’m hopeful that they will follow their timeline in submitting to me the top three finalists, either at the end of October or in the beginning of November. It sounds like they are they will be on track as long as they keep up with the efforts.

So I’m excited to actually meet the three finalists and go into the interview process with them.

KRON4: The commission is holding a public town hall meeting tonight to talk about the search. Do you plan to be there and what would your next steps be if Armstrong was a candidate for the role?

Thao: You know, my administration, we’re going to continue to focus on how do we reform OPD, according to the federal oversight, which we have been under the federal oversight since for 20 years now, because of the writer’s case. Because of that, my main task here is to ensure that OPD gets out of the federal oversight and that we’re just not checking off boxes, but that we are policing in a way where it’s constitutional policing all at the same time, making sure that we meet these different deadlines in spots that the judge, the federal judge and the monitor is tasking us with.

For me, it’s important to have a chief who can come on and understand not just the culture of Oakland and the community of Oakland and be a part of that. But at the same time, hold the standard hold the standard of making sure that we create the reforms that are demanded of us by the federal oversight.

And so that means that the chief must be able to work with the federal monitor and the federal judge. Unfortunately, I don’t believe that that would be the case with Mr. Armstrong.