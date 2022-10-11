(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole.

But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it.

“That wasn’t a Sucker punch,” she tweeted. “Dray didn’t aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what’s up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!”

Green has apologized for his actions and said he was “wrong for my actions.” He also said the video, which was posted by TMZ, was hugely embarrassing for him.