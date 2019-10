SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As the Kincade Fire continues to grow Monday, many parts of the Bay Area are expected to see smoky and hazy skies that will create unhealthy air conditions.

Here are some photos of how conditions are in various parts of the Bay Area:

Southwest Santa Rosa / Angela Maupin

North Petaluma / Kristin Treiber

Suisun City / Ily Melendez

Oakland / Tracy Santos

Alum Rock / Stephanie Gates

Newark / Brent Stutler

Concord / Denise Senior

Berkeley / Elvia Hdz

Hercules / Cheri Dilley

