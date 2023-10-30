(KRON) — Gummies infused with cannabis were found in a candy stash at an event held at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Alameda over the weekend, school district officials told KRON4 Monday.

One student ate a fruit chew containing THC before anyone realized what was in it.

The fruit chews were included in a stash of candy collected by students at a PTA-sponsored event, two days before Halloween, according to Alameda Unified School District officials. “Three families found the fruit chews in their children’s candy,” AUSD spokesperson Susan Davis told KRON4.

The Alameda Police Department wrote, “We are currently investigating the report of a child ingesting THC-infused candy they received at a local Halloween trick-or-treating event. The child became ill and sought immediate medical attention.”

The candy stash also contained chocolate and other popular Halloween candy.

The cannabis fruit chews were made by Kiva Lost Farm and packaged in square blue wrappers, according to school district officials. Kiva Lost Farm’s website states that its THC edible gummies and chews contain 10 mg of THC.

Kiva’s THC edibles are shaped as squares, come in brightly-colored wrappers, and appear similar to Starburst candies.

Cannabis-infused fruit chews were found in a stash of candy collected by children at Amelia Earhart Elementary School. (Image via Alameda Police Department)

Earhart principal Bryan Dunn-Ruiz sent a letter to families urging parents to comb carefully through their child’s candy collection to ensure it did not contain cannabis.

“Please know that we are working quickly to determine the source of this candy and if other children received it. If you have any information on these fruit chews or if you also find cannabis candy in your student’s collection, please contact us immediately,” Dunn-Ruiz wrote.

Many THC-infused candies look like other popular Halloween candies, police said.

“This incident highlights a concern regarding the safety of our community during holiday celebrations such as Halloween,” the Alameda Police Department wrote. “Exercise extra caution and inspect your child’s Halloween candy.”