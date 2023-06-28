SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The City by the Bay is known for many things, including arts, culture, technology, and of course, world-class food. With its eclectic restaurant scene, close proximity to the wine country of Napa, and longstanding tradition of farm-to-table food fare, San Francisco is a natural food destination.

Whether you’re looking for New American, traditional Italian, or Korean comfort food, San Francisco offers a mélange of dining options across the culinary scale. While food is a matter of opinion and what’s “the best” can be subject to change, these are the current 10 best restaurants in San Francisco, according to Yelp recommendations.

10 best restaurants in San Francisco, according to Yelp

1. Savor Cafe

Located on Irving Street near UCSF, Savor is an Inner Sunset spot specializing in Mediterranean, vegetarian and vegan food. Popular dishes according to Yelp include the Wild Mushroom Knaffe, Portobello Mushroom Shawarma Sandwich and Vegan Stuffed Baby Beets Salad. There’s no alcohol on the menu, but BYOB is welcome and there are no corkage fees.

Website: Savor Cafe – San Francisco, CA 94122 (Menu & Order Online) (savorcafeca.com)

Address: 401 Irving Street, San Francisco, CA 944122

Phone: (425) 702-6048

2. Marufuku Ramen

Marufuku Ramen is a ramen spot located at the Japan Center in SF’s Japantown. Popular items include the Hakata Tonkutsu, Chicken Paitan, and the Pork Belly. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and there are multiple other locations in California, Texas and New York.

Website: SAN FRANCISCO — MARUFUKU RAMEN

Address: 1581 Webster Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

Phone: (415) 872-9786

3. Starbelly

Located on 16th Street on the edge of the Castro, Starbelly specializes in New American cuisine, breakfast and brunch, and also has a full-service cocktail bar. Popular items include the Chicken Liver Pate, Mushroom Pizza, and the French Toast. The restaurant’s website describes it as “a casual and friendly neighborhood restaurant,” “with a menu of forward-thinking California comfort food, supplemented by seasonal craft cocktails, beer and wine.”

Website: Starbelly | American Restaurant in San Francisco, CA (starbellysf.com)

Address: 3583 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Phone: (415)252-7500

4. Mattina

Mattina is an Italian, coffee & tea, breakfast and brunch spot located in Lower Pacific Heights. Popular dishes include the Tagliatelle, the Bucatini, and the Arancini. Mattina’s website describes it as a “Cal-Italian inspired restaurant and cafe,” that serves “morning coffee and pastries, followed by a seasonally-driven Cal-Italian dishes and wines.”

Website: Mattina (mattinasf.com)

Address: 2232 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

Contact: infor@mattinasf.com

5. Beit Rima

Nestled in Cole Valley on Carl Street, Beit Rima specializes in Arabic, Mediterranean and Lebanese food. Popular menu items include Chicken Shish Tawook, the Beef Kabob Plate, and the Baked Halloumi. With two locations now open in SF, Beit Rima describes itself as “Arab comfort food.”

Website: Beit Rima – Arabic Comfort Food- San Francisco (beitrimasf.com)

Address: 86 Carl Street, San Francisco, CA, 94117

Phone: (415)566-1274

6. Bottega 90

Bottega is an Italian pizza and pasta spot located on Valencia Street in the Mission District. Popular dishes include the Mezzemaniche Boscaiola, Lasagna, Tiramisu, and Gnocchi.

Website: https://www.bottega90menu.com/

Address: 1132 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Phone: (415)655-9048

7. Kothai Republic

A Korean noodle spot in the Inner Sunset, Kothai Republic is located close to UCSF Dental Center. Popular menu items include Korean Spicy Noodles, Beef Noodle Soup, and Grilled Hamachi Collar. The “unapologetically Asian Fusion” restaurant’s stated mission is to “serve our interpretation of modern Asian cuisine.”

Website: Kothai Republic

Address: 1398 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122

Phone: (415)742-4058

8. C.Q. Noodles

A Chinese noodle spot located not in Chinatown, but in Little Russia, C.Q. Noodle has an extensive menu of soups, noodles and dumplings. Popular items include the House Special Beef Rib Noodle Soup, Chongqing Style Roast Beef Noodle Soup, and Stir Friend Beef Noodles.

Website: C.Q. Noodles｜Online Order｜San Francisco｜CA (cqnoodlesca.com)

Address: 2121 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94121

Phone: (415)751-5332

9. The Snug

The Snug is a cocktail bar and New American cuisine spot located on Fillmore Street in Pacific Heights. Popular menu items include the Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Popcorn Chicken with Yuzu Mayo, and Sesame Naan Shiitake Hummus. According to its website, The Snug offers “unique cocktails, local beer, small-producer wines and modern California comfort food,” “all served up in a warm and comfortable environment.”

Website: The Snug (thesnugsf.com)

Address: 2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

10. Dumpling Home

Dumpling Home is a dim sum, noodle and Asian fusion spot located in Hayes Valley. Popular items on the menu include Juicy Park Bao, Pan Fried Vegetables and Pork Xiao Long.

Website: Dumpling Home – Chinese Restaurant丨Online Order丨San Francisco丨CA

Address: 298 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Phone: (415)503-1666