SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Almost three-fourths of San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metro area homes sold above asking price in 2021, according to a new report by Porch.

Porch, a website that connects homeowners with home improvement contractors, released the report March 23.

The report showed that the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metro area had an average sale-to-list percentage of 107.9%: the highest in the nation.

What’s more: The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area is No. 2 in the nation, with an average sale-to-list percentage of 106.8%.

“Even two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are finding that buying a home remains challenging,” states a news release accompanying the report’s release. “A growing work-from-home economy, fueled by households with newfound financial liquidity, has boosted the nation’s demand for homes. Meanwhile, a housing construction industry weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the national housing stock to dwindle. Existing houses are selling faster and at record prices, with some states and metro areas being hit harder than others.”

Residents of coastal states are the most likely to pay above asking price.

The median sale price in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metro area is $1,125,602, according to the study, which also found that the year-over-year change in the median sale price was 12.3% last year.

The median sale price in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area is $1,344,928, according to the study, which also found that the year-over-year change in the median sale price was 13.3% last year.

For reference, the average sale-to-list percentage for the entire United States is 101.2%, the percentage of homes sold above asking price is 47.5%, the median sale price is $371,847 and the year-over-year change in the median sale price was 17% over last year.

Some other California metro areas made the top 15 metros where homes sell most above asking. For example, the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro, where the percentage of homes sold above asking price is 59.7%, making it No. 15.

In the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom metro, the percentage of homes sold above asking price is 66.1%, making it No. 11.