(KRON) — A former Palo Alto police sergeant nicknamed “The Fuse” is taking court-ordered anger management classes and LGBTQ sensitivity training this winter after pleading guilty to assault.

Wayne Benitez, 66, pleaded guilty last month for assaulting a man he arrested at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on Feb. 17, 2018. The sergeant and other officers had gone to the mobile home park to arrest a man suspected of driving without a driver’s license. The sergeant “slammed the face of a handcuffed arrestee against the windshield of the arrestee’s car,” the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Benitez was known amongst his police colleagues as “The Fuse,” apparently for having a short temper. He has since retired from the Palo Alto Police Department.

Benitez pleaded guilty on November 21. As part of a court order, he was sentenced to complete 750 hours of community service. The former sergeant was also ordered by a judge to take anger management and LGBTQ sensitivity training.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “When someone with a badge breaks the law, it cracks the confidence that people have in law enforcement. That is not just unfortunate. It is unacceptable. No one is above the law.”

The case was handled by the DA’s Public and Law Enforcement Integrity Team. Investigators said they determined that on the night of Feb. 17, 2018, Benitez was among a group of officers tasked with taking Gustavo Alvarez into custody on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

Benitez was caught on a home surveillance camera slamming Alvarez’s face into a car windshield after the man was already handcuffed and was not resisting, prosecutors said. When Alvarez complained that he was bleeding, Benitez responded, “You’re going to be bleeding a whole lot more,” according to the DA’s Office.

The sergeant encouraged fellow officers to use force when arresting suspects, investigators said.

Benitez’s body-worn microphone captured him saying to his fellow officers, “See how quickly they behave once we put our foot down? And that’s what we don’t do enough of.” Benitez also seemingly mocked the man for being gay.

All charges filed against 42-year-old Alvarez were later dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Alvarez’s defense attorney previously told KRON4 that the sergeant’s actions were “Shocking. It’s disturbing and it’s disgusting.”

In his police report, “The Fuse” also lied about what happened, prosecutors said.

The DA’s Office stated, “There was no mention of that force in Benitez’s report about the incident. In fact, he wrote that the only force that was used was to pull the victim from the trailer.” Beyond the pulling, Benitez wrote in his police report, “No other force was used.”

The video and audio of the arrest did not come to light until the following year.