‘The Great American Lie’ documentary explores income inequality

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In her third documentary “The Great American lie,” First Partner of California Governor Gavin Newsom and film director Jennifer Siebel Newsom explores the factors that may be widening the income gap between America’s rich and the poor.

She hosted a talk with student filmmakers on Wednesday with San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club.

Newsom’s latest work shines a spotlight on America’s income inequality as we head further into the dark days of the pandemic.

The new film examines economic inequality in America which Newsom says is now as bad as it was during the great depression of the 1930s and has been worsened by the pandemic.

Video of tent encampments captured by KRON4 cameras was featured in the film.

For more perspective on the problem, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank reports as many as 55,000 households to rely on them every week, that’s near twice as many as before the pandemic.

Newsom blames the country’s values for perpetuating the problem.

“The Great American Lie looks at worsening economic inequality and how our country’s hypermasculine value system has loaded the American dream with extreme masculine ideals about money, power, and rugged individualism at the expense of feminized ideals like care and community,” she said.

Three student filmmakers from the Representation Project’s Youth Media Academy were invited to join a Commonwealth Club panel in which they shared their own struggles that now drive their storytelling.

“So most of the time I had to stay home with my mom and babysit as my sister went to work and I felt hopeless because I wasn’t able to go out with my friends and live my life as a teenager and it made me feel isolated,” student Angelica Rubio said.

Newsom says that social immobility and economic inequality are among the top challenges of our time.

She calls this a crisis pointing to the fact that American CEOs have jumped from making about 20 times more than the salary of an employee who takes home the least in their company to in some cases more than 3,000 times.