SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Great California ShakeOut drill is set for 10:19 a.m. this morning. Millions of people worldwide are expected to participate in earthquake drills at work, school and home, according to the Great ShakeOut website.

This year’s annual earthquake preparedness drill comes one day after a 4.1 magnitude quake shook parts of Northern California and just two days after the 34th anniversary of the devastating 1989 Loma Prieta quake.

Those participating in today’s drill will get an alert on their phone at 10:19 a.m. today and are instructed to “Drop!,” Cover!,” and “Hold On!,” which are the currently recommend actions in the event of an earthquake.

Some 9.5 million people participated in last year’s Great California ShakeOut, including around 1.4 million in the Bay Area. If you’d like more information, or to sign up to participate, visit: The Great California ShakeOut – Get Ready to ShakeOut!

At 10:19, BART will automatically slow all trains in service and come to a brief pause, the transit system announced on X, formerly Twitter. BART said it will also make systemwide public announcements encouraging riders to be prepared for earthquakes.