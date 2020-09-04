Bay Area heat wave: Morning temps reach 80 degrees

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Excessively hot temperatures expected this weekend are already showing up in the hills Friday morning, the National Weather Service tweeted.

A heat wave coming to the Bay Area over Labor Day weekend will bring record-breaking temperatures, a cause for concern as the risk for heat-related illnesses increases.

NWS said temperature readings were already near 80 degrees at 2,000 feet in the hills by 5 a.m. The service’s Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. on Monday.

Plan accordingly: Residents won’t be able to cool off from the heat wave at any Pacifica beaches, as the city said it’s closing the beaches and parking lots to avoid massive crowds and COVID-19 transmission risks this holiday weekend.

Also this weekend, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert between 3-9 p.m., encouraging people to use their fans to cool off instead of hitting the air conditioning to conserve energy. Other tips include unplugging any power strips that are not in use and avoid working on high-power usage chores like laundry and vacuuming.

NWS recommends staying indoors during the hottest time of the day, and to be aware of hot pavement when walking dogs.

