San Francisco school district’s plan to resume in-person learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District on Monday held a press conference to discuss the district’s plans for in-person learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, the district is on track to offer in-person learning options at a select number of schools for the district’s youngest students (those in Phase 2A) starting April 12.

More students will be offered in-person options before the end of April, according to the district.

In a statement, officials said the district had reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union to bring back as many students as possible in focal groups to nearly a full school day – 5 days a week – all while following public health and safety guidelines.

“This is an important step on our path to reopening schools. We continue to be committed to ensuring every student and family in the San Francisco United School District is receiving the support they need,” Board President Gabriela Lopez said. “Whether it be parents and caregivers trying their best to support their children, or teachers working nonstop to support learning during a pandemic. We’re all in this together.”

Reopening applications for Wave 1 schools have been approved by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH). DPH inspections for Wave 2 schools began this week, and preparations for Wave 3 school inspections are underway.