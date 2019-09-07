The link between diabetes and dementia

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 100 million adults in the U.S.are now living with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Researchers now suggest that this disease could increase your risk of “brain diabetes.”

Health expert, Karen Owoc, says experts are seeing a progression from type 2 diabetes to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and refer to this as brain diabetes or type 3 diabetes.

Brain diabetes or type 3 diabetes occurs when neurons in the brain become unable to respond to insulin which is essential for memory and learning.

There is considerable evidence that diabetes is related to brain diseases.

People with type 2 diabetes are 50-65% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than people with normal blood sugars.

More than 27 million to 28.5 million Americans have type 2 diabetes. Another 84.1 million have PRE-diabetes.

Diabetes is referred to as a“model of accelerated aging”.

The connection between type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia are real and strong.

Having diabetes makes you twice as likely to develop coronary artery disease.

Research shows if you get cardiovascular disease, it is likely to affect your cognitive function. Plaque builds up in your brain as well as your heart.

A27-year study found Obese people (BMI>30) were 74% more likely to have dementia.

The Takeaway: Type 2 diabetes can be prevented if parents start their children on a healthy lifestyle path early in life. Manage stress and maintain good food and activity habits