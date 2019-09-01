‘The most incredible save’: Vallejo man rescued after found face down in pool

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police responded to a 911 call after a 55-year-old man was reportedly found floating face down in a Vallejo swimming pool on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Vallejo Mobile Estates, located at 285 Lincoln Rd. West.

The man had been swimming with his 6 and 8-year-old sons, both autistic, when he apparently went into distress.

Around 5:50 p.m., one of the young boys alerted an adult in the park, but the adult allegedly could not swim.

That is when 911 was called.

The Vallejo Fire Department and Medic Ambulance were dispatched to the call.

Two emergency responders arrived on scene where they found the man floating face down.

According to authorities, they immediately dove into the pool, removed him from the water, and began life-saving efforts by use of CPR.

The officers continued their efforts until relieved by Emergency Medical Personnel.

The man was rushed to the Emergency Department at Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo.

Dr. Kellen Galster MD, said, “The Kaiser Vallejo Emergency Department team with the help of local EMS and law enforcement was able to pull off one of the most incredible saves I’ve seen in emergency medicine.”

The man is still in critical condition.